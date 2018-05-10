  • Dog waits by damaged car after owner smashes into tree

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Talk about loyalty: A man and his dog were in a crash along a road and into a tree in New Jersey.

    Instead of being spooked by the crash and running away, the dog sat down next to the car and waited with his owner, WNBC reported.

    A photo of the patient pup was tweeted by the South Brunswick Police Department, who said they took the owner and the dog -- neither of whom were hurt in the wreck -- to work.  

