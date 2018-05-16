Dog saves canine companion from pool

A dog didn’t hesitate to save its canine companion after the dog fell into a pool.
Smokey and Remus play by the pool frequently Laurie Becerra told KNXV.
But this time things didn’t happen as usual. Smokey fell in and couldn’t get out.
So Remus did what any person would have done in the situation and jumped in to save his doggie brother, pushing him out of the pool, KNXV reported.
The rescue was caught on security camera and was later uploaded to Facebook where it has gone viral.
Becerra said that Smokey can’t swim well, but this was the first time there was a problem.
Smokey is learning to swim now and the family has bought a life vest for the pup, KNXV reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}