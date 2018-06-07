Dog rescued after falling down 50-foot mine shaft while tracking mountain lion

CAMINO, Calif. - Rescuers had to be lowered down an abandoned mine shaft to save a dog that tumbled in while tracking a mountain lion.
The members of El Dorado County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3556 had to be lowered into what they first thought was a well, but turned out to be a mine shaft, to retrieve the dog on Tuesday, KOVR reported.
The dog had been hunting a mountain lion that had been killing goats in Camino, California, KOVR reported.
The shaft was only about 6 feet wide, firefighters said in a Facebook post.
The dog was not hurt.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}