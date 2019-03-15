Dog jumps on bed, alerts man to fire that destroyed home

CENTERVILLE, Pa. - Flames destroyed a home late Thursday night in Washington County, but the man who lived there made it out safely thanks to his dog.
Bill Knerr was asleep when the fire broke out just before midnight on Vesta Street in Centerville. His dog, Ghost, however, jumped on his bed, waking him up and alerting him to the flames.
“I was asleep up in my bedroom and my dog started barking and woke me up. My room was filled with smoke and I ran, and we jumped off of my porch roof. I toss him out onto the porch, and we both jumped off,” Knerr said.
Fire officials said crews had to truck water to the scene because of a bad fire hydrant.
The house is a total loss, officials said.
A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
