Dog found tossed in trash can at Georgia welcome center

HART COUNTY, Ga. - Someone tossed a small dog into a trash can at a welcome center on a Georgia interstate, now officials are trying to find a new home for the terrified dog.
The Hart County Animal Rescue said the Chihuahua or Chihuahua mix was found at the Interstate 85 welcome center, WYFF reported.
“She was freezing, wet, hungry and scared when someone found her in the trash can this morning,” officials at the shelter posted to Facebook.
TRENDING STORIES:
Officials are not sure if the dog, whom they are calling Caroline, was stolen from a family or was dumped by someone who didn’t want her anymore, WYFF reported.
Officials at the shelter say that Caroline will be up for adoption after they get her medical report from the veterinarian and the mandatory stray hold of 7 days has finished.
If interested in giving Caroline a furever home, you can fill out an application at www.hartcountyanimalrescue.org.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}