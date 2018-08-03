Dog found quilled by porcupine reunited with family

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A lost dog found quilled by a porcupine was taken to a vet to remove the quills and then reunited with his owner.
Owners saw a GoFundMe account to pay for veterinary care for a white pit bull, and recognized him as their dog Niner.
“I'm just so happy and thankful for everybody that helped take care of our dog," Amber Dubisson told KHQ.
Niner was taken to Spokane County Regional Animal Protective Service for care. The money raised that was not spent on the bill was donated to the group to help other animals.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}