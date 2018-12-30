Dog credited with saving two people during building fire in New Hampshire

BARNSTEAD, N.H. - A dog was credited with saving the lives of two people during a building fire in Barnstead, New Hampshire, according to Barnstead Fire Rescue.
Barnstead Fire Rescue and Barnstead police responded to a reported building fire on Beauty Hill Road and found a house fully involved.
A first-alarm assignment was requested, and the first engine crew made contact with the people living in the home, who said everyone had gotten out of the house.
However, the occupants said that several pets were still inside, and a second alarm was requested because of the location of the home and distance to an available water supply.
Two firefighters were transported to the hospital with injuries that weren't deemed to be life-threatening, and it took about 1 1/2 hours to get the fire under control.
Barnstead Fire Rescue said there were no working smoke detectors in the home, and one of the family's dogs alerted the sleeping residents to the fire, helping to save their lives.
The department said several pets perished in the fire.
