Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly suffers odd injury after preparing crawfish boil

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Dodgers had to be boiling mad after this injury.

    Los Angeles pitcher Joe Kelly threw a bullpen session Friday, his first action since suffering a stiff back after standing for five hours preparing a crawfish boil for his teammates, MLB.com reported.

    Kelly missed three days of workouts because of the injury, the website reported. He had been scheduled to pitch Wednesday against the Cleveland Indians but had to be scratched, Sports Illustrated reported.

    “It wasn’t pitching. It was cooking,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told MLB.com. “Standing a little too long. That’s one of the more unique ones. The message is, I have to keep him away from the stove. We’ll keep him away from the jambalaya.”

    Kelly told reporters he felt no ill effects after is bullpen session,

    “Nothing too serious,” Kelly said. “It’s not a big deal.

