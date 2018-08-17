ATLANTA - FBI officials said they want help from the public identifying and finding a man who may have critical information on the identity of a child victim in what they called an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
Below is a photograph and sketch depicting the unknown man the FBI hopes to identify.
“The video depicting the unidentified male, John Doe 40, shown with a child, was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October of 2017,” FBI officials said in a news release.
The video is believed to have been produced prior to last October.
FBI officials describe the unknown man as white, 30 to 40 years old and heavyset with dark-colored hair. He could be heard speaking English in the video.
Anyone with information is asked to submit their tip online HERE or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
“The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law,” FBI officials said in the news release.
The man is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program, which seeks to identify child victims in child exploitation material and seeks exposure of unknown adults “who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.”
