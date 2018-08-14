District enacts four-day school week in Colorado

BRIGHTON, Colo. - A Colorado school district is giving its students and staff long weekends every week of the school year that starts this week.
School District 27J, which covers Adams, Broomfield and Weld counties, adopted the four-day school week to save about $1 million a year, KDVR reported.
The money saved will come from transportation and utility costs.
But parents are not happy because while the district is saving money, it will cost them for child care if they work out of the home and need to find someone to watch their children on Mondays, KDVR reported.
Child care will be available through the district for $30 a day for kids 12 and under, but if a parent either can’t afford the district’s fee or the child is older than 12, they will have to find someone to care for their kids.
The new school year started on Aug. 10 for middle and high school students. Elementary students went back to class Aug. 14, KDVR reported.
The district has nearly 18,000 students.
