0 Disneyland tradition runs through generations for one family

There are the families who go to the Disney’s theme parks every year and do all things Disney; then there are the Disney families who make Mickey Mouse’s parks their entire lives.

Kaiden and Mikayla Gerlach are part of the second type of Disney families. They are the latest in a long line of family members who have all answered their calling to work for Disneyland, KABC reported. They’re actually among the 19 members of their family, over four generations, who have worked for Mickey Mouse.

It all started with Verral Elmer, their great-grandmother. who started working at Disneyland just after it opened in 1955.

She retired after working there for 28 years, KABC reported.

Elmer’s daughter Lynne Elmer worked there, too, starting in 1958, and even got to see Walt Disney having breakfast with his grandchildren.

One of Lynne’s children also worked at the theme park, as did Bill and Sandy Cushing, who met at the park and got married a few years later, KABC reported.

“One of those things that we always had to tell people was that this is the happiest place on earth and we really believe that, and we thought it was and we know it is,” Doug Elmer told KABC.

