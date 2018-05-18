Disney brings alcohol to all Magic Kingdom table service restaurants

A big change is on tap for park goers at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.
For the first time in its 47-year history, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has alcohol on the menu at all of its sit-down table-service restaurants.
>> Read: SeaWorld Orlando will pour free beers on Fridays this summer
The theme park is introducing beer and wine to three sit-down restaurants that previously did not serve alcohol.
In 2012, Magic Kingdom opened its “Beauty and the Beast” themed restaurant Be Our Guest in the expanded area of Fantasyland. It was the first restaurant in the park to serve alcohol, and since then the park has been slowly adding adult beverages to more of its menus. Wine and beer will now be served at The Plaza Restaurant, The Crystal Palace and The Diamond Horseshoe, Disney announced via its blog.
Video: An up-close look at what it takes to care for wildlife at Animal Kingdom
Alcohol has already been available throughout Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom theme parks.
Alcoholic beverages remain off-limits at Magic Kingdom’s “quick service” counter eateries.
For a complete list of Disney property restaurants and menus, click here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}