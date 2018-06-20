Diplomas temporarily stripped from 2 students who wore military cords at graduation

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. - Two North Carolina students said they had their diplomas taken away because they wore military cords around their necks at graduation.
The two graduates wore the special cords during graduation to symbolize their enlistment in the U.S. Army.
Their celebration turned to punishment after they wore their cords Friday at West Bladen High School in Bladen County, located in eastern North Carolina.
A school administrator said they broke the rules because their cords weren't pre-approved.
"Ms. Kelly came up to them and asked them if she could see the diplomas, and they handed them to her and she kept them," a mother, Wendy Paris, said. "I don't have a problem with rules and policies, but some of them are ridiculous."
Paris said she was able to get her son's diploma back the day after graduation.
