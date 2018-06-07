  • Determined gator headbutts trapper, slaps police officer

    By: WFTV.com

    Updated:

    OCOEE, Fla. - An alligator trapper and a police officer in Ocoee got a little more than they bargained for.

    Video shows the trapper trying to restrain the gator in the back of a pickup truck. As he was trying to capture it, the animal headbutted the trapper, knocking him out cold.

    The gator then hit a police officer with its tail.

    The person who shot the video said the trapper was OK.

    The gator was released into a lake.

     

    Gator in my neighborhood hits FWC gator trapper (he got knocked out cold)

    A post shared by Jack Redding (@jack_redding_fishing_) on

     

