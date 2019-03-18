Deputy Shaq: Former NBA star deputized by Florida sheriff

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal was deputized by Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony recently.
Deputy Shaq met with Tony to discuss public safety Friday, the Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media.
In November, O’Neal was handing out turkeys for Thanksgiving when he witnessed a car accident. As he waited for deputies to arrive, he helped comfort children who were involved in the accident, WTVJ reported.
In addition to O’Neal now serving as an auxiliary deputy for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, he has served as a reserve officer for Miami Beach and Golden Beach. He also became a deputy in Clay County, Georgia, in 2016.
