  • Deputy Shaq: Former NBA star deputized by Florida sheriff

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal was deputized by Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony recently.

    Deputy Shaq met with Tony to discuss public safety Friday, the Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media

    TRENDING STORIES:

    In November, O’Neal was handing out turkeys for Thanksgiving when he witnessed a car accident. As he waited for deputies to arrive, he helped comfort children who were involved in the accident, WTVJ reported

    In addition to O’Neal now serving as an auxiliary deputy for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, he has served as a reserve officer for Miami Beach and Golden Beach. He also became a deputy in Clay County, Georgia, in 2016.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories