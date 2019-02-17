  • Deputy recognizes suspect with face tattoos after passing him at McDonald's

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    FORT SMITH, Ark. - A man was arrested after a deputy recognized him as a suspect wanted in connection with a drug investigation. 

    Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. R.D. Crouch was walking into a McDonald’s restaurant Wednesday when he passed Carl Ashworth, who was leaving, KFSM reported

    Shortly after, Crouch heard a description that matched Ashworth, whose face is heavily covered in tattoos, related to a drug investigation, KFSM reported

    Crouch approached Ashworth, who was walking down a nearby road and started to flee, KFSM reported

    Ashworth was taken into custody shortly after. He was arrested on outstanding warrants, as well as charges of fleeing and possession of methamphetamines, KFSM reported.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories