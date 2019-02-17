Deputy recognizes suspect with face tattoos after passing him at McDonald's

FORT SMITH, Ark. - A man was arrested after a deputy recognized him as a suspect wanted in connection with a drug investigation.
Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. R.D. Crouch was walking into a McDonald’s restaurant Wednesday when he passed Carl Ashworth, who was leaving, KFSM reported.
Shortly after, Crouch heard a description that matched Ashworth, whose face is heavily covered in tattoos, related to a drug investigation, KFSM reported.
Crouch approached Ashworth, who was walking down a nearby road and started to flee, KFSM reported.
Ashworth was taken into custody shortly after. He was arrested on outstanding warrants, as well as charges of fleeing and possession of methamphetamines, KFSM reported.
