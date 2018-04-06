Deputies: Woman recovering after man beats her with fire extinguisher before killing himself

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man fatally shot himself Wednesday evening after beating a pregnant woman with a fire extinguisher and shooting her multiple times at a home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. after residents saw the man battering the woman outside the home, sheriff's office spokesman Jeff Williamson said.
The man, identified as Ty George Thomas, 32, dragged Rachel Sanchez, 32, into the home and residents reported hearing gunfire, Williamson said.
Sanchez crawled to the door while deputies were preparing to enter it, investigators said.
"We had to get a tarp," Williamson said. "She could not crawl out because she had been shot multiple times."
Deputies said they carried Sanchez onto a nearby tarp and dragged her to a sheriff's office vehicle to drive her to an ambulance.
Sanchez was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.
Sanchez might have lost her unborn child because of her injuries, Williamson said.
Deputies discovered Thomas' body in the home.
Investigators said they were called to the home earlier Wednesday and last week because of domestic disputes between the couple.
The shooting remains under investigation.
