  • Deputies lure pig home with a bag of Doritos

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a call about an escaped pig “the size of a mini horse” used Doritos to corral and lure the porker home. 

    Deputies have gotten previous calls about this particular pig and knew how to get his attention and where to take him, officials said in a post on Instagram

    “They lured him back home with Doritos one of our deputies (had) in her lunch bag,” officials wrote. “They made a trail and he followed.”

    TRENDING STORIES:

    They were able to get the swine back home and secured the gate. 

    “It was fun,” one of the officers said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories