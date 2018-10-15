Deputies lure pig home with a bag of Doritos

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a call about an escaped pig “the size of a mini horse” used Doritos to corral and lure the porker home.
Deputies have gotten previous calls about this particular pig and knew how to get his attention and where to take him, officials said in a post on Instagram.
“They lured him back home with Doritos one of our deputies (had) in her lunch bag,” officials wrote. “They made a trail and he followed.”
TRENDING STORIES:
Well if this doesn’t go on the list of unusual calls... 🐖 Highland Station received a call reference a pig "the size of a mini horse" 🐷🐴 running around the neighborhood. Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and due to previous calls, knew where he lived. They lured him back home with @Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag 😋. They made a trail and he followed. “We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!” said Deputy Ponce. Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse sized pig, we do it all 🤷♀️🤷♂️
They were able to get the swine back home and secured the gate.
“It was fun,” one of the officers said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}