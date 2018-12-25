Deputies come through for mother who couldn't afford Christmas

DES MOINES, Iowa - A traffic stop in Iowa led to a heartwarming encounter between deputies and a woman facing financial difficulties during the holiday season.
Jasper County Sheriff's Reserve Deputy Rod Eilander and Reserve Deputy Nathan Popenhagen pulled over a woman for not having a license plate on her truck, KCCI reported. While she gathered paperwork, Eilander asked her if she was ready for Christmas. She told deputies that she was driving to meet a friend who was going to loan her $10 so she could get dinner for her children. Eilander also noticed that the woman's gas tank was nearly empty.
That's when he and Popenhagen sprang into action. They went on a shopping spree at Walmart, buying toys for the woman's two children. When shoppers learned about what the deputies were doing, several chipped in with cash or gift cards. The woman ended up with money for food and donated clothing in addition to the Christmas gifts for her children.
"My heart is full tonight being with the ones I love and to spread the holiday cheer to others less fortunate than me," Eilander told KCCI.
