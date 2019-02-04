Deputies: 4-year-old accidentally shoots mom in face with unsecured gun

KING COUNTY, Wash. - A 4-year-old accidentally shot his mom in the face using an unsecured gun in Washington state on Saturday evening, authorities said. King County sheriff's deputies are responding.
The incident occurred about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of 71st Avenue South in Skyway.
The mother sustained life-threatening injuries and is being transported to Harborview Medical Center.
Deputies are on-scene of shooting. 12000 BLK 71 AVE S in Skyway area. A 4 year used an unsecured gun and unintentionally shot his Mom. She is being transported to Harborview with life-threatening injuries.— KingcosoPIO (@kingcosoPIO) February 3, 2019
