  • Deputies: 4-year-old accidentally shoots mom in face with unsecured gun

    KING COUNTY, Wash. - A 4-year-old accidentally shot his mom in the face using an unsecured gun in Washington state on Saturday evening, authorities said. King County sheriff's deputies are responding. 

    The incident occurred about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of 71st Avenue South in Skyway.

    The mother sustained life-threatening injuries and is being transported to Harborview Medical Center. 

