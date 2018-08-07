Deployed service members banned from using geolocators in fitness trackers, dating apps, smartphones

Deployed service members are no longer allowed to use smartphone apps or devices that can track their location, Pentagon officials announced Friday.
This includes fitness trackers, smartphones and possibly dating apps that use geolocation features.
The comes after military personnel discovered that Strava, a fitness tracker app, may have revealed locations of U.S. security forces around the world.
“It goes back to making sure we're not giving the enemy an unfair advantage and we're not showcasing the exact location of our troops worldwide,” Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning told CNN.
While devices themselves aren’t included in the ban, service members will be responsible for making sure the geolocation features are turned off.
The ban does not affect civil military personnel and commanders will have some flexibility when it comes to enforcing the ban and dealing with violations, said Manning.
