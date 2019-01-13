  • Delta plane slides off icy Ohio runway

    HEBRON, Ky. - A Delta aircraft carrying 126 passengers plus crew slid off pavement at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport in Hebron, Kentucky, Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the CVG Airport.

    Delta Flight 1709 was moving from one area of the airport to another after landing safely from Las Vegas at 5:30 a.m. The plane left the pavement of a taxiway on its way to the terminal, according to a tweet from CVG Airport.

    Passengers and employees were in the plane, but no one was injured, according to a tweet posted from the airport just after 6:15 a.m.

    All passengers were able to exit the plane and were brought back to the terminal through ground transport by about 7:15 a.m.

    An emergency was not declared, and the airport remained open and operational.

