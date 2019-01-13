Delta plane slides off icy Ohio runway

HEBRON, Ky. - A Delta aircraft carrying 126 passengers plus crew slid off pavement at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport in Hebron, Kentucky, Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the CVG Airport.
Airport is currently responding to aircraft that slid off pavement. No reported injuries. Airport is still open. We’ll share more here on Twitter as we receive details.— CVG Airport (@CVGairport) January 13, 2019
Update 2 of 2: 126 passengers + Crew were on board. Passengers were transported to the Terminal via ground transport & continued their travel. An emergency was not declared. The airport remains open & operational.— CVG Airport (@CVGairport) January 13, 2019
Delta Flight 1709 was moving from one area of the airport to another after landing safely from Las Vegas at 5:30 a.m. The plane left the pavement of a taxiway on its way to the terminal, according to a tweet from CVG Airport.
Passengers and employees were in the plane, but no one was injured, according to a tweet posted from the airport just after 6:15 a.m.
Update: all passengers have deplaned the aircraft & brought to the terminal. Confirming no injuries reported. Airport remains open & operational. Please check back for more details.— CVG Airport (@CVGairport) January 13, 2019
All passengers were able to exit the plane and were brought back to the terminal through ground transport by about 7:15 a.m.
An emergency was not declared, and the airport remained open and operational.
