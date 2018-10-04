Delta hoping to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi, CEO says

Delta Air Lines hopes to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi to all of its passengers, the company’s chairman said Friday.
Chief Operating Officer Ed Bastian told an audience at the Skift Global Forum that while there was no specific timeline for the free connectivity, it would happen soon, Forbes reported.
“I don’t know of anywhere else, besides in an airplane, that you can’t get free Wi-Fi,” Bastian said. “We’re going to make it free.”
The Atlanta-based airline launched Wi-Fi service for international flights in 2014 five years after beginning Wi-Fi service on domestic flights. Customers desiring Wi-Fi had to pay a fee.
Working remotely can be advantageous for those in business flying on international flights or for those who fly regularly, Forbes reported.
Some companies, like Philippine Airlines and Qatar Airways, offer free Wi-Fi for a limited time, the magazine reported. Other companies, like Scandinavian Airlines and Turkish Airlines, offer free Wi-Fi to frequent flyers while charging other passengers, Forbes reported.
Delta leads in global rankings of Wi-Fi accessible total available seat miles, the magazine reported. United is second; JetBlue has been offering free in-flight Wi-Fi since early 2017.
