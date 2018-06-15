0 David Spade Donates $100,000 to National Alliance on Mental Illness after Kate Spade's death

Comedian David Spade has donated $100,000 to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, following the death of his sister-in-law, designer Kate Spade.

Kate Spade died by suicide June 5 in New York at age 55.

People confirmed the news of the donation.

“More people suffer from mental health issues than we may realize but no one should ever feel ashamed to reach out for support,” People quoted Spade as saying.

“If you or anyone you know is in need of help or guidance please contact the national suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255 or go to NAMI.org to learn more and help those who may be in need.”

According to the NAMI website, the organization works to educate, advocate for, listen to and support individuals and families to raise awareness about mental health. It is the largest grassroots mental health organization in the country.

On the day of Kate Spade’s death, Andy Spade, 56, her husband and the older brother of David Spade, said she was in treatment for depression and anxiety. He also said he moved out of their home 10 months ago. Their 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix, split her time with each parent.

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy,” Andy Spade said in a statement.

“There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”

