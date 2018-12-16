Teen daughter raising money to buy wheelchair for paralyzed mother

KENNER, La. - A teen daughter is trying to raise money to help her paraplegic mother get an upright wheelchair.
Kariyana Fields has been working and saving money each week to buy a standing electric wheelchair, which costs about $8,500 and is not covered under insurance, WWL reported.
Kariyana has written letters asking for help, organized fundraisers and has created a GoFundMe account.
Her mother, Karsten Fields, was seriously injured in a car accident a few years ago. She gets around in a wheelchair but would like to go back to work as a bank teller. An upright wheelchair will allow her to do this, the family says.
"There's so much more that she can do with a standing wheelchair," Kariyana told WWL. "I just want her to get back on her feet, I just want her to be so happy."
