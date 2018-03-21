Daughter finds mother dead in home — and waits 4 days to tell police

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - A Middletown woman told police that because there was a warrant out for her arrest, she was afraid to report the death of her mother.
Police were called Monday morning to a residence in the 3200 block of Goldman Avenue on a report of a dead body.
There, police found an 88-year-old woman dead in her bedroom.
The woman’s daughter, who also lives in the house, told police she found her mother dead in her bed Thursday —four days earlier — but she didn’t contact police.
The “only reason” she reported her mother’s death is because her daughter, who also lives in the home, asked about her grandmother and found her dead, according to the police report.
The woman had a warrant for her arrest for failure to appear on traffic charges through Middletown Municipal Court, the report said.
Police also contacted another daughter of the dead woman and she told them she hadn’t seen her mother since Thanksgiving.
Another daughter told police she last saw her mother a couple of months ago, and she was planning to take her mother to see a doctor this week.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office was contacted and took possession of the woman’s body.
