'Dancing With the Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy engaged to Jenna Johnson

“Dancing With the Stars” pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are engaged.
The professional dancers announced the news in the form of social media posts Thursday, according to E! News.
The two were vacationing in Italy when Chmerkovskiy got down on one knee. The proposal was captured by a professional photographer.
“I can’t wait to make you my wife,” Chmerkovskiy captioned his Instagram post.
“I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever,” Johnson captioned her post. “Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!!”
E! News reported that the couple was first seen together in February 2016. They confirmed their relationship the next year when they kissed during a performance on “Dancing With the Stars.”
Us Weekly reported that more than a dozen of “Dancing With the Stars” alums sent their congratulations to the couple on social media, including host Tom Bergeron and past celebrity contestants Candace Cameron Bure, Tonya Harding, Kim Fields, Danica McKellar, Drew Scott, Nikki Bella, Ginger Zee, Adam Rippon, Alfonso Ribeiro, Laurie Hernandez, Shawn Johnson and Rumer Willis. Pros Sasha Farber, Derek Hough, Artem Chigvintsev, Witney Carson and Emma Slater also commented on the news.
Johnson’s soon-to-be brother-in-law, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, also sent their congrats.
“Congrats beautiful girl!” Mugatroyd commented. “Xxxxx I can’t wait to squeeze you and see that ring!”
