‘Dancing with the Stars' Cheryl Burke, actor Matthew Lawrence engaged

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. - “Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke is engaged to actor Matthew Lawrence.
People reported that the dancer announced the news in the form of an Instagram post Thursday night. The two got engaged at Montage Laguna Beach in Laguna Beach, California, where they celebrated Burke’s birthday.
“OMG! So far so good for 34!” she captioned the post, which includes photos of her embracing Lawrence, 38, and showing off her round cut halo ring.
According to UsWeekly, the ring has special meaning. It’s the same diamond ring Burke’s late father, Steve Burke, gave to her mother, Sherri Burke. It was reset with more diamonds. Sherri Burke and Lawrence’s mother, Donna, helped with the ring.
Burke and Lawrence, known for roles in “Boy Meets World” and “Brotherly Love,” initially dated for a year in 2007 before breaking up in 2008. They rekindled their romance in 2017.
“When we first dated, we were both young and immature, and I was so new to this world,” Burke said of their first break up. “Now we are both adults and feel balanced.”
This will be the first marriage for Lawrence and Burke.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}