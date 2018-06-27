Damian Lillard skips NBA Awards show, hands out free shoes to fans

PORTLAND, Ore. - Damian Lillard missed the NBA Awards show in Los Angeles Monday night, but the Portland Trail Blazer did something much more important.
The NBA star, during the show’s broadcast, announced via Twitter for “All kids in Portland” to go to the city’s Irving Park for a free shoe giveaway, USAToday reported.
All kids in Portland... if you wear a size 12 or 12.5 meet me at Irving Park at 8pm shoe giveaway ... 🤷🏽♂️— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 26, 2018
He showed up driving a U-Haul truck filled with shoes to give to the crowd.
Assist of the year from @Dame_Lillard? pic.twitter.com/6bcvIwUSO9— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 26, 2018
When he ran out of footwear, he gave fans autographs, USAToday reported.
Craziness at a city park in Portland! NBA All-Star @Dame_Lillard posted on social media he was en route to give free shoes to kids, and a BUNCH of people showed up on short notice. pic.twitter.com/vX9gCGU1bJ— Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 26, 2018
Ho boy pic.twitter.com/vWQS9GOKjx— Casey Holdahl (@CHold) June 26, 2018
Lillard has been with the Trail Blazers for his entire NBA career, and averaged 26.9 points with 6.6 assists a game, according to Bleacher Report.
