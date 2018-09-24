Dallas police fire officer accused of shooting neighbor inside his home

DALLAS - Dallas police announced Monday that Amber Guyger, the officer accused of shooting and killing her neighbor in his apartment earlier this month, has been fired.
Guyger was off-duty when she shot and killed Botham Shem Jean, 26, on Sept. 6, according to authorities. She told investigators she had mistaken Jean's apartment for her own.
In an affidavit, she said she found the apartment door slightly ajar and unlocked after returning home from a shift. The lights were off inside the apartment and when she saw a figure in the darkness, she apparently mistook it for an intruder, according to the officer’s account.
Guyger was dismissed by police Chief U. Renee Hall during a hearing Monday, officials said. The hearing was the result of an internal affairs investigation that found Guyger “engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested for manslaughter” on Sept. 9.
Jean family attorneys and protesters have called for her firing following the shooting.
Guyger joined the Dallas Police Department in November 2013.
