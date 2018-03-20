  • Dairy Queen giving away free vanilla cone Tuesday to celebrate spring

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    After a rough winter, it’s time to celebrate the first day of spring with a treat.

    >> Read more trending news

    Dairy Queen’s website said various locations will be giving away free small vanilla ice cream cones Tuesday. The promotion is limited to one cone per person and will be honored at all non-mall locations, company officials said.

    A list of participating locations can be found on Dairy Queen’s website.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dairy Queen giving away free vanilla cone Tuesday to celebrate spring

  • Headline Goes Here

    Serial bomber Ted Kaczynski kept feds at bay for 17 years before capture

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former NFL star Ricky Williams launches marijuana brand

  • Headline Goes Here

    Austin explosions: No 2nd suspicious package found at Texas FedEx…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boy George, Culture Club, B-52s going on tour