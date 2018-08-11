0 Dad walks son to kindergarten, college in viral tweet

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Walking a child to their first day of school is a special milestone for many families, and one dad in Mississippi is being praised for standing by his son all the way through his school career -- from kindergarten to college.

Charles Brockman III, an incoming freshman at Mississippi State University, shared a pair of photos on Twitter, thanking his dad for his support.

While he posted the photos last year, it’s getting a new wind on social media as families head back to school.

In one photo, dated 2004, Brockman walks next to his father on his first day of kindergarten. In the other photo, the two are also walking side-by-side, as Brockman moved into his college dorm room.

“From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad,” Brockman tweeted.

From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad. pic.twitter.com/IpbudBIgdp — Charles Brockman III (@TheOnlyCharlesB) August 13, 2017

Brockman’s tweet has been shared nearly 70,000 times.

It was retweeted by one special person -- his father, Charles Brockman Jr., who showed pride for his son.

