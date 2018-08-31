0 Dad's FaceTime call saves daughter, 5, trapped in car with drunk woman

A Florida man used FaceTime to rescue his 5-year-old daughter, who was in the backseat of a parked car with a woman passed out drunk at the wheel of the vehicle, WFLA reported.

Sarah Elizabeth Nisse, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with child neglect, driving under the influence and violation of parole related to a 2015 charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl was able to answer a telephone call from her father, the Sheriff’s Office said.

"I was able to video chat with her and kind of get an idea of where they were," the man told the 911 operator, The Tampa Bay Times reported. "I Googled it and mapped it based on some of the stuff that was on the door and I found them."

While the Sheriff’s Office identified the man as the child’s father, authorities did not make public their relation to Nisse. According to Hillsborough County records, she has been married to Matthew Nisse since 2008, the Times reported. Pasco County property records list Matthew and Sarah Nisse owning a home in New Port Richey.

"Fire rescue was able to wake Sarah up through pain stimuli," according to her arrest report. "Sarah did not speak and only raised her middle finger when Fire Rescue was tending aid."

A breathalyzer test showed blood-alcohol readings of .276 and .272, more than three times the legal limit of .08, the Times reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said the 5-year-old was at risk of possible injury or death because there was a pond next to where the car was parked, WTSP reported.

"She’s literally 10 feet away from a lake," the girl’s father told 911. "I’m glad she did not drive into the lake."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.