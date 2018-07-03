0 Dad found dead after 10-year-old son calls 911 to report shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville, Florida, boy is staying with family members after his father was shot and killed on Monday.

The 10-year-old son reportedly called 911 to get help for Johnny Duncan, 49, who was found dead inside a home in Moncrief.

About 2:30 a.m. Monday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received a call from a child saying someone came into their house and shot his dad, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, the child led them to a back bedroom inside the home, located in the 1140 block of West 26th Street, where they found a man shot, lying on the floor, authorities said.

Family says victims name is Johnny Duncan, 49. They tell me they don’t know what could have lead up to shooting. Duncan’s 10 year old is ok after calling 911. pic.twitter.com/xDyzcU6R7B — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) July 2, 2018

Family members tell ActionNewsJax that Duncan was also a grandfather, and his wife had been in the hospital and was not home at the time of the shooting.

Authorities have no suspect information at this time.

Later Monday, Sharon Kirkland-Vaughn and Gale Williams visited the home where they lost their friend of 40 years.

“He was a great guy, great heart, great-hearted person,” Kirkland-Vaughn said.

They said Duncan was a community pastor who loved this area and the people in it.

“All he talked about was making Jacksonville better,” Williams said. "'What can we do to make Jacksonville better?' Who would want to hurt someone like that?”

Also Monday, Duncan’s family members removed items from the home. Among the items removed were clothes and a backpack, which appeared to belong to the 10-year-old son.

“How could you do something like that around someone’s children?” Williams said. “Now you just damaged a child. You’ve already torn up the family, but now you’ve brought a child into this.”

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845- Tips to remain anonymous.

Details on overnight shooting in #Jacksonville. Please contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-Tips to remain anonymous if you have any info. #JAX #JSO pic.twitter.com/iXCPxfB8l2 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 2, 2018

Jso- child calls 911 saying their father had been shot in home in moncrief area. Child is ok. Man is dead. No suspect information. pic.twitter.com/KjQ6bX29W5 — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) July 2, 2018

