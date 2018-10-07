Florida dad charged with 2nd-degree murder in baby boy's death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Florida announced the arrest of Charles Deas, 25, after the death of a 3-month-old on June 8.
According to JSO, the investigation ruled that 3-month-old boy died as a result of head trauma from possibly being shaken or some type of battery.
Deas was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated manslaughter Friday after an interview on Wednesday, where Deas admitted his actions, JSO said.
#Exclusive: A #Jacksonville 3-month-old murdered at the hands of his own father, according to #JSO.— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) October 6, 2018
Tonight, the suspect's dad tells ONLY @ActionNewsJax his son is no monster. Watch FOX30 at 10. https://t.co/n7VN9XAzRx @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/YIlOYpPNY2
According to an arrest report, JSO was called to an apartment on Labelle Street on June 7 in reference to an unresponsive child. The child was taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital, where the boy died.
Deas is the child's father, the JSO report said. On June 7, Deas told JSO that the child was left on a bed and that he heard a thud when he was in another room.
The next day, an autopsy was performed, and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. The child suffered head trauma, the report said.
Deas was interviewed at JSO headquarters on Oct. 3 and arrested and charged the same day.
Police say 25-year-old Charles Deas has been charged in the death of his 3-month-old son. Police said the death was caused by shaking or possible battery. pic.twitter.com/fGGvJXtd9j— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) October 5, 2018
