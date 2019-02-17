Customers continue to line up as restaurant burns

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Customers continued to line up Sunday at an A&W drive-thru as the restaurant was burning to the ground.
Firefighters fought the flames around 5 p.m. as drivers continued to pull into the drive-thru, Global News reported.
Everyone inside the restaurant were able to evacuate before responders arrived. One firefighter was injured but did not need to go the hospital, Global News reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out at Main Street A&W: https://t.co/rqxaG0JfZw pic.twitter.com/nRRZPKuWAq— CTV Winnipeg (@ctvwinnipeg) February 11, 2019
