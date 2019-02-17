  • Customers continue to line up as restaurant burns

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Customers continued to line up Sunday at an A&W drive-thru as the restaurant was burning to the ground. 

    Firefighters fought the flames around 5 p.m. as drivers continued to pull into the drive-thru, Global News reported

    Everyone inside the restaurant were able to evacuate before responders arrived. One firefighter was injured but did not need to go the hospital, Global News reported

    The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

