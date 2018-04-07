  • Crowe selling jockstrap, boxers, film memorabilia at divorce auction

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SYDNEY, Australia - Only a beautiful mind could come up with a divorce-themed auction.

    >> Read more trending news

    That’s what actor Russell Crowe is doing Saturday in Sydney, on a day that also happens to be his birthday and wedding anniversary, the BBC reported.

    Crowe, 54, will be selling his leather jockstrap and midnight blue satin boxers, CNN reported. The auction, conducted by Sotheby’s Australia, also will include movie souvenirs, diamonds, art and a Mercedes-Benz.

    The auction is called “The Art of Divorce,” and a poster shows Crowe, dressed in a tuxedo, raising a glass in a toast.

    Crowe has been separated from his wife, Danielle Spencer, since 2012, CNN reported.

    "Apart from watching as an online bidder, you can just tune in as an observer as it will be live-stream on Facebook," Crowe tweeted.

    Movie memorabilia includes a replica of a Roman chariot from “Gladiator,” and leather sketchbook used by Crowe in “3:10 to Yuma.” Crowe wore the jockstrap and boxers in his 2005 film, "Cinderella Man."

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crowe selling jockstrap, boxers, film memorabilia at divorce auction

  • Headline Goes Here

    At least 14 killed in crash that involved Canadian junior hockey team

  • Headline Goes Here

    SC congressman pulls out own gun to make point about violence

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen laughs, but unamused judge hands down 65-year sentence

  • Headline Goes Here

    Astros give ‘Mattress Mack' a World Series ring