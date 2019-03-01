0 Crossing guard puts himself between speeding car, students

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. - A North Carolina crossing guard has been an unsung hero for more than two decades.

Jerome Sutton has been guiding students safely to class at Sun Valley Middle School in Indian Trail for 27 years.

TRENDING STORIES:

Thursday, he stepped in front of a fast-moving car to protect students. No one was injured in the incident.

"There was a black SUV coming at a high rate of speed," parent Dolores Grima said. “I don't know if they saw him with his hand up, but he immediately went in front of the two kids that were crossing in the crosswalk and put himself out there first, without even thinking twice.”

Not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/K36Bej33f9 — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) March 1, 2019

Sutton has been on the job for 27 years, rain or shine, and tries his best not to miss a day to keep the students safe.

"I try to take all my vacation when school is out,” Sutton said. “If I'm out, it's an emergency, because I always feel like, ‘What if something happens when I'm not there?’"

Fortunately, Sutton was at the crosswalk Thursday morning.

"It was just natural instinct, you know, of doing it so long, making sure the kids are safe," Sutton said.

He was recently named one of the best crossing guards in the country.

Indian Trail town officials honored Sutton two years ago by naming a day after him.

"I love people,” Sutton said. “I'm a people person, and I just want to make sure the kids are safe."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.