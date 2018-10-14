Crossing guard hit by SUV after pushing woman to safety

A crossing guard outside a California elementary school was hit by an SUV on Friday morning, moments after pushing a woman to safety, KTLA reported.
Bob Belanger, 57, was helping a woman cross the street outside Madera Elementary School in Simi Valley around 7:30 a.m. Friday, the television station reported.
Witnesses said that when Belanger saw the SUV approaching, he pushed the woman out of the way before he was hit by the vehicle, KTLA reported.
Belanger suffered “significant" injuries and was taken to a hospital, Simi Valley police Sgt. Steve Shorts told KABC.
"The driver did stop, so this is not a hit-and-run investigation, and the officers were able to determine after further follow-up that it does not appear that he was impaired at the time of collision," Shorts told KTLA.
The woman who was pushed out of the way was not injured.
A GoFundMe account was started to help defray Belanger’s hospital expenses. Nearly $6,000 has been raised.
