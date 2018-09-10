Coyote sneaks into woman's bedroom, stuns sleeping homeowner

BIXBY, Okla. - An Oklahoma woman said she woke up to a coyote in her bedroom around 4 a.m. Sunday.
According to KOKI-TV in Tulsa, the Bixby woman said, at first, she thought her cat and her dog were fighting, but when she turned the light on she saw a coyote.
She tried to get the coyote out with a golf club, and when that didn't work, she called Bixby police. Officers used two animal control hooks to get the animal out and released it back into the woods.
Bixby woman finds coyote in bedroom https://t.co/KFVu99eT3u— FOX23 (@FOX23) September 10, 2018
The homeowner said she thinks the coyote may have gotten inside through her back door that wasn’t dead-bolted and was hunting her cat. She believes the coyote came from the wooded area behind her house.
Both the homeowner and cat are uninjured and are safe.
