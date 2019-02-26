Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's dog seized, quarantined after biting neighbor, police say

FRISCO, Texas - A dog owned by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Rayne “Dak” Prescott escaped from his home and bit a neighbor on Monday morning, according to news reports.
Police in suburban Dallas were called to a house in Frisco after one of Prescott’s neighbor’s saw a loose dog fighting with their dog through a fence and tried to intervene, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The neighbor was bitten and treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Two dogs escaped from Prescott’s home through an “unsecure door,” police told the Star-Telegram, but only one of the animals, the one that bit the neighbor, was quarantined after the attack.
Prescott has posted pictures of two dogs on social media, but it’s unclear if either of the animals is responsible for the incident.
The dog that attacked the neighbor will remain in quarantine for 10 days, while the other was returned to Prescott, the newspaper reported.
Police said earlier that no charges have been filed in the case, but the owner of a loose dog could face a class C misdemeanor and fine of up to $500.
