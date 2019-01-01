Cow that escaped cattle truck on way to slaughterhouse gives birth

A great escape saved the life of not one but two cows last week.
Brianna the cow was in a cattle truck with other cows destined for the butcher, when she pushed her way out of the vehicle, jumping about 8 feet and leading police on a chase along a New Jersey highway last week, WCBS reported.
Brianna was taken to Skylands Animal Sanctuary to make sure she wasn’t hurt during her try for freedom Thursday.
On Saturday, she gave birth to a healthy calf, now named Winter.
The sanctuary made the birth announcement on its Facebook page over the weekend.
Winter and Brianna are now part of a herd of 70 cows at the sanctuary, NorthJersey.com reported.
The slaughterhouse is allowing the sanctuary to keep the cows, NJ.com reported.
