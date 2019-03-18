NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - A cow crossing the street held up traffic in an Indiana city Saturday night, and while police attempted to catch the bovine for its “moo-ving violation,” the animal decided to run toward a Chick-fil-A restaurant.
This was not a commercial being filmed for the fast-food restaurant, but it certainly had Noblesville police and residents amused, WXIN reported.
Athena Hopkins caught the cow’s movements on camera and posted it to her Facebook page, and the post has been shared more than 10,000 times.
The Noblesville Police Department shared its own photos on its Facebook page, claiming its officers were “running with the bulls.”
Noblesville police encouraged residents who snapped photos or recorded videos of the cow on the loose to add it their Facebook page, WXIN reported.
