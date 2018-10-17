Couple wants to hit 6 parks in Walt Disney World, Disneyland in one day

Your marathon trips to Disney are nothing compared to what one couple from Tennessee has planned.
They want to hit six Disney parks on both coasts within 24 hours Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.
Clark and Heather Ensminger are planning to start their day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, have breakfast, then walk over to Epcot. After hitting that park, they’ll go to Magic Kingdom and finish their Florida day at Animal Kingdom.
Then they plan to leave Walt Disney World in Florida and grab a direct flight to Los Angeles at 4:30 p.m., the AP reported.
Using the time zones to their advantage, they will hopefully be in California Adventure by 8 p.m. and in Walt Disney’s first park Disneyland before it closes at midnight.
So how do they plan to stay on schedule? The Ensmingers have a spreadsheet with all of their times mapped out for where and when they have to be, the AP reported.
