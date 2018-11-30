0 Couple sues resort, claims butler molested bride on eve of wedding

NASSAU, Bahamas - The butler did it, according to a New Jersey couple.

And the angry couple is suing the company that hired him for $30 million, alleging that the butler molested the bride-to-be the night before her wedding, the New York Post reported.

Ashley Reid Pascarella and Jeff Pascarella were getting married in April 2016 and traveled to Nassau for their ceremony with 70 of their friends and family members at the Sandals Royal Bahamian luxury resort, WABC reported.

"We had a lot of dreams," Ashley Pascarella told the television station. "Just that it would be just the perfect wedding on a paradise island."

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court, the Pascarellas said the resort should be held accountable for hiring a servant who allegedly groped her and turned their big day into a “nightmarish, tear-streaked recollection of a haunting middle-of-the-night sexual attack,” the New York Daily News reported.

“This was a guy who came in and was assigned to them as a butler to make it a memorable wedding -- and indeed he did, but it is a ghastly memory for them,’’ the couple’s lawyer, John Nicholas Iannuzzi, told the Post.

The bride, 32, said she was asleep in the bedroom of the couple’s suite around 2 a.m. April 15, 2016, after an evening of welcoming guests the night before her wedding, the newspaper reported.

Jeffrey Pascarella, 32, was in the bathroom.

According to the lawsuit, that was when Moral Adderley, the butler assigned to the couple, sneaked into the room and fondled the woman, the Post reported.

“Shocked, frightened, distraught, (she) screamed and was able to resist the immoral Moral Adderley, calling for security to respond to and apprehend the salacious violator,” the Daily News reported, citing court documents.

Ashley Pascarella told the Post that several hours later, she was horrified when the butler called her cellphone to take her breakfast order.

Ashley Pascarella said Tuesday that the resort offered to refund the cost of their $15,000 wedding if the couple agreed to sign a nondisclosure agreement, the Post reported.

The couple declined the offer.

Couple sues Sandals after bride says she was groped by butler https://t.co/ldqer56U8s pic.twitter.com/RAdlKFgJht — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) November 30, 2018

Adderley, who is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, pleaded guilty to indecent assault a week after the wedding, according to court documents.

Sandals spokeswoman Debbie-Ann White told the Daily News that Sandals relies on “robust policies” and “employee training” and evaluates those practices to “ensure they reflect best-in-class methods in the locations where we operate.”

“There is nothing more important than the safety and security of our guests, and we take allegations of criminal assault at our resorts seriously,” she told the newspaper.

