Couple offering $53,000 for nanny to dress up like Disney princesses

A British couple is seeking “Disney-mad nannies” willing to dress up like different Disney princesses to apply for a part-time gig watching their twin girls.
In the ad posted on the Childcare.co.uk website, the couple said they want to “hire someone to look after our children whilst in character as a different Disney princess every month, such as Princess Anna, Moanna, Rapunzel and Princess Merida.”
The 5-year-old twins are “obsessed with Disney,” and the parents believe a Disney princess nanny could help “communicate important values” to their girls.
But the lucky nanny must also be a creative Disney type. “The role involves picking up the girls after school, four days a week, arranging a variety of Disney-related activities (arts and crafts, baking, singing, ect.), cooking dinner and potentially putting them to bed.”
If you can get past working in costume, it’s not a bad offer. The family is paying $53,000 a year plus 25 holidays and sick days.
