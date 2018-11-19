PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A New Jersey couple headed to their wedding in Pittsburgh were killed in a fiery crash on a Pennsylvania interstate Wednesday.
Kathryn Schurtz, 35, and her fiance, Joseph Kearney, both of Jersey City, were killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on I-78 in Berks County, NJ.com reported.
Pennsylvania State Police said a tractor-trailer crashed into the back of the car Schurtz and Kearney were riding in, setting off a chain reaction of wrecks that affected five commercial vehicles and the passenger car, WPVI reported.
The couple were driving to Kearney’s hometown of Pittsburgh for the wedding, the television station reported.
According to her obituary, Schurtz was employed as the head of platform partnerships for Oracle Data Cloud in New York City. She attended George Washington University, where she received her liberal arts degree and went on to earn her MBA from Notre Dame.
Schurtz "will be remembered for her voracious appetite for reading, love of cooking, and trailblazing new adventures with Joseph," the obituary reads.
Her funeral will take place Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
A woman identifying herself as Kearney's aunt said in a Facebook post: "They were truly the brightest shining lights snuffed out way too soon."
Schurtz was the daughter of Karen Schurtz, a former councilwoman in Fanwood, New Jersey. The Council of the Borough of Fanwood offered condolences on its Facebook page.
