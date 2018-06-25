Couple has celebrated each wedding anniversary at Burger King for 50 years

MATAWAN, N.J. - A couple celebrated their golden anniversary, as they have 49 others, at Burger King.
Lloyd and Sandy Howard’s tradition started innocuously. The couple was running late for a movie in New York on their first wedding anniversary and stopped at the restaurant for something quick to eat -- a couple of flame-broiled Whoppers, according to WPIX.
“And we decided that, every year afterwards, no matter where we were, we were going to go to a Burger King, even if it meant just having a drink or an ice cream, just to say that we went to Burger King,” Sandy Howard told WPIX.
TRENDING STORIES:
The couple, who wed on June 22, 1968, celebrated their 50th anniversary with their children and grandchildren at a Matawan Burger King.
And their plans for their 51st anniversary?
“Probably the same thing,” Sandy said. “Go to Burger King.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}