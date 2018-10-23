0 Couple accused of holding child captive in basement for months

NEW BOSTON, N.H. - A New Hampshire couple who reported their 15-year-old daughter missing in September is now charged with kidnapping and child endangerment.

According to investigators, the couple held a minor captive in the basement of their New Boston home for more than two months.

Police say Denise and Thomas Atkocaitis are the child's legal guardians and had been homeschooling her.

Investigators say the girl was kept inside an 8- by 8-foot room in the basement of the Atkocaitises' home on Helena Drive in a rural part of the state. They say the only lighting came from one window, which, according to police, was covered with wire mesh.

The husband and wife were arrested after a two-month-long investigation on charges of criminal restraint, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

NH couple who reported 15 y/o daughter missing last month charged w/ confining child in small, dark room in basement. What accused husband tells #Boston25 about allegations— coming up at 10 & 11 pic.twitter.com/IwmwdB9KtS — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) October 23, 2018

Police say the victim is the Atkocaitises' adopted child, but officials are not saying whether it's the same 15-year-old daughter they reported missing back in September.

The child they had reported missing was found safe the next day.

The couple was released on personal recognizance and is already back home. While they said they did not want to discuss the case on camera with WFXT, Thomas greeted our crews in the driveway, repeatedly insisting that the accusations are not true.

The couple is set to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court next Thursday, Nov. 1.

The child who was kept in the basement is now under the state's care.

