Country star Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher welcome baby boy

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Country music star Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed a new baby boy early Monday, their second child together.

    In a social media post on Twitter Wednesday showing a picture of Fisher holding his new son, Underwood said the baby’s “mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier.”

    “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…,” she wrote.

    Underwood announced her pregnancy last summer and revealed that she’s had several miscarriages over the past couple years.

    The couple already has a 3-year-old son named Isaiah. 

     

    Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

