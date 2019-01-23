Country star Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher welcome baby boy

Country music star Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed a new baby boy early Monday, their second child together.
In a social media post on Twitter Wednesday showing a picture of Fisher holding his new son, Underwood said the baby’s “mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier.”
“Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…,” she wrote.
Underwood announced her pregnancy last summer and revealed that she’s had several miscarriages over the past couple years.
Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good pic.twitter.com/Fa2wPbicVe— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 23, 2019
The couple already has a 3-year-old son named Isaiah.
Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord! The last few years has has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet! We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another… https://t.co/DrwcO55hen— Mike Fisher (@mikefisher1212) January 23, 2019
Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
